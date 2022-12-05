WMG's WMX partners with Roku on new music channels

WMX, the media and creative content division of Warner Music Group, has partnered with Roku to launch three music channels.

The channels will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel, Roku’s free ad-supported streaming service that reaches an estimated 80 million people in the US. The all-new channels - WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop - are now available to stream for free in the US on The Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide.

Each of the three music and entertainment live linear channels will focus on the specific genre and will be programmed based on insights around consumer behaviour. As well as music videos and concerts from Warner Music Group’s global catalogue of artists, the channels will feature original programming from WMG’s media brands including Uproxx, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit and Lasso Nation.

Additionally, the channels will premiere exclusive new series like Iconic Records: Life After Death, a new show centred around the world’s most iconic albums, including Notorious B.I.G’s Life After Death, as well as Uproxx series People’s Party with Talib Kweli and Fresh Pair, starring Just Blaze and Katty Customs.

Ben Blank, president, media & content business, WMX, said: "We're extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalogue and original programming to every screen. The FAST [free, ad-funded streaming TV] channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. The Roku Channel has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels.”

Music is a top content category for our users Ashley Hovey

Ashley Hovey, head of The Roku Channel, AVOD, said: “The Roku Channel is an industry leader in FAST, and we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with WMX on their entrance into the space. Music is a top content category for our users, and we look forward to helping WMX harness The Roku Channel’s scale to bring audiences their favourite music video programming, exclusive WMX original content from in demand artists and more.”

The channels will also feature festive programming blocks such as Experience Bublé Christmas, Experience Sia Christmas and 12 Days of Music (Holiday Covers).

Concert footage set to feature includes the Green Day Live Experience (primarily Live from Milton Keynes National Bowl), Iron Maiden Experience (featuring a number of live performances), and New Order Live (Live from Taras Shevchenko, NYC).

The WMX channels are available in the US with plans for international expansion at a later date.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. It is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.