Warner Music UK’s brand partnerships team has rebranded under the name WMX, a move department SVP Bob Workman has told Music Week adds an extra dimension to the major’s commercial operation.
Warner’s brand partnerships department was established in 2004 and splits its business into two parts, with outside clients including Levi’s and Sony Electronics alongside its in-house artist projects. Workman said that the transition to WMX reflects his department’s growth beyond the usual limits of a major label brands team....
