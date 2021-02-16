Worldwide Independent Network launches survey covering impact of Covid-19 on revenue and employment

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has announced the launch of the survey phase of its market research project WINTEL.

This new edition, produced with research partners House of Research, will focus on analysing the impact of Covid-19 on the independent recorded music sector. It will provide essential information and resources to the network of associations.

WINTEL is WIN’s flagship market research project. Previous WINTEL editions, covering the period 2015 to 2017, provide a comprehensive assessment of the global independent recorded music sector. WINTEL 2021 will cover the gap between the last report and 2020, and will analyse the impact of Covid-19 on revenue, employment and investment.

In addition to mapping the economic contribution of the global independent music sector, the emphasis of WINTEL 2021 will be on providing resources for WIN’s association members, to assist them in their advocacy efforts and other activities. It also aims to become a key tool for independent music companies, giving them better insights of music markets country by country.

The latest report will also take in major developments in the sector, including the acquisition of AWAL.

The scope and objectives of WINTEL 2021 were finalised with WIN’s association network via a webinar on January 20, hosted by WIN and House of Research.

For the first time, a multi-lingual survey will be used to gather data from participants around the world. This will be open from February 16, 2021 through March 2021 via the WIN website.

The results of this year’s WINTEL project will come in two publications: a pandemic impact report due mid-2021, followed by a broader market report later in the year.