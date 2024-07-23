Worldwide Independent Network launches WIN Supporters programme

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has announced the launch of the WIN Supporters programme. The new initiative offers companies and individuals a connection with the independent music community.

WIN brings together independent music trade associations representing over 8,000 independent music businesses in 43 territories around the world,

The WIN Supporters programme is available to those who want to support WIN’s work, show themselves to be a champion of the global independent sector, and engage with its entrepreneurs in a mutually beneficial way.

Supporters can leverage WIN's resources and network to expand their knowledge of emerging markets, build meaningful new connections and partnerships, and access special opportunities to promote their services, while raising their company's profile.

The support of these new partners will assist WIN in continuing its work of facilitating connections between independents around the world through its WINHUB networking events, WINCON summit and activities in emerging markets. It will also help WIN to promote the value of independent music.

The WIN Supporters programme offers benefits that complement the friends, partners, affiliate and associate membership schemes run by national and regional WIN members. Businesses are encouraged to explore and join these programmes for additional ways to engage with the growing community.

Bandcamp, Marauder and Random Sounds are the first companies to join.

Noemí Planas, WIN CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Bandcamp, Marauder and Random Sounds as our first supporters, demonstrating their commitment to global diversity and innovation. WIN continues to grow its membership with new associations and regional alliances in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. These new partners are a key component in supporting WIN’s continued work and will have a unique opportunity to connect with the thriving international independent music ecosystem, empowering artists and expanding audiences around the world.”

Since being acquired last year by Songtradr, Bandcamp has increased editorial output via Bandcamp Daily, released the Listening Party feature, and launched the new fan Discover feature.

Andrew Jervis, Bandcamp director of artists and labels, said: “This is an obvious and essential partnership for us because great independent music thrives from community. Bandcamp aligns with WIN’s objective to foster and strengthen the global community by offering equitable compensation alongside strong artist-fan engagement, achieved through direct sales of music, vinyl, merchandise, and unique experiences like fan listening parties. The WIN Supporters programme also enables us to meet like-minded businesses, and helps us gain a greater first hand understanding of the developments and needs of music markets around the world."

Marauder is an independent creative marketing firm, drawing on its network of industry professionals to address each client’s specific needs.

Rev Moose, Marauder managing partner/co-founder, said: “The work WIN does, though globally minded, is vital to local economic and cultural development. As new national organisations supporting independent music are created around the world, WIN becomes even more important. I'm a firm believer that being independent doesn't equate to being alone. This Supporters programme is an obvious way to support WIN's mission as the organisation grows its platform. I look forward to what we can all do together.”

Random Sounds is a music tech company founded in Paraguay in 2014. Their B2B white label distribution software provides catalogue management, quality control tools, real time analytics, royalty reporting and payouts.

Mark Meyer, Random Sounds CEO, said: “We strongly believe that WIN and Random Sounds share the same values and vision for the future of the independent music industry; we are thrilled to collaborate with this organisation and work closely towards a fairer industry for all.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Meyer (Random Sounds CEO), Noemí Planas (WIN CEO), David Cabo (Civio Founder), Nerea Serrano (WIN Community & Projects Manager), Zena White (WIN Chair & Partisan Records COO) and Andrew Jervis (Bandcamp Director of Artists and Labels).