Worldwide Independent Network names Noemi Planas general manager

The Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has announced a pair of key appointments.

The trade body for the international independent music sector has carried out a strategic restructure to drive efficiency and streamline its operations.

Noemi Planas now leads WIN's operations as general manager. She was promoted from her previous role as network development director.

Planas has more than 20 years of experience in various areas of the independent industry, having worked for a record label, directed her own publishing company, managed the Spanish independent music trade association UFI, and served as a director on IMPALA's board for eight years.

Denis Simms has stepped into a new role as membership and projects manager to implement WIN’s ongoing support programme, oversee market research and coordinate other global projects and initiatives. Simms joined WIN in 2019, with a background in independent label and artist management.

A new part-time communications position has also been created.

Charlie Phillips was named COO of WIN in February 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he stepped down in April this year to launch PTR Strategic, a provider of legal and business affairs services to the international music sector.

WIN is also celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year’s second edition of WINCON, the annual meeting of independent music trade associations, will feature a special anniversary event to commemorate WIN’s achievements on December 13.

Current and former members will be invited to share memories of the past 15 years and toast to WIN’s future success. The main conference will feature sessions including a sustainability panel with Ninja Tune co-CEO Peter Quicke and Julie’s Bicycle CEO Alison Tickell.

For independent music companies, WIN is where the dots get connected Martin Mills

As part of its focus on sustainability, WIN has launched the WIN Forest, which will see it plant 15 trees for each attendee at WINCON, as well as at all board meetings and trips the secretariat makes in 2022. Members and colleagues will be encouraged to donate to this initiative to help grow the Forest.

WIN has also refreshed its image with new brand assets and a 15th anniversary logo. New social media assets have been designed with a circle-based concept to symbolise the unity that the organisation represents.

The WIN website includes a new, dedicated section highlighting WIN’s milestones and defining moments.

Noemi Planas, WIN general manager, said: “As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the accomplishments we have made and look forward to the next 15 years of success. We have seen many changes over the years, but one thing remains the same: the value of working together.”

Mark Kitcatt, Everlasting Records founder & director and WIN co-chair, added: “For an organisation whose objective is to bring together and find common ground between associations in every country and language in the world, just celebrating 15 years together is an achievement. To do it in such rude health and with the clarity and assurance WIN’s team is showing right now is very special. Congratulations to our secretariat – we feel ready for the next 15 years.”

Martin Mills, founder and chairman of the Beggars Group and WIN founder, concluded: “The nature of global is the defining issue of our age. For independent music companies, WIN is where the dots get connected.”

WIN was founded in 2006 when founders AIM (UK), AAIM - currently A2IM (USA), AIR (Australia) and IMPALA (Europe), came together with the objective of providing a single voice and structure to represent the independent community globally. The company was formally incorporated in 2016 and today has 33 member associations from 37 countries around the world.