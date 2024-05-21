Worldwide Independent Network publishes guidance on generative AI

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has created new guidance on generative artificial intelligence.

The organisation that connects and develops the global independent music community has outlined five key principles:

– Respect for copyright

– Prioritisation of a human-centred approach

– A focus on the safety of creators, fans, consumers and the public

– Transparency as a fundamental element

– A call for engagement through ethical development hand-in-hand with music.

The collective effort is the result of extensive consultation with the global independent music community. It acknowledges the possibilities that AI offers for the creation, production, distribution and promotion of music, underlining that training of GenAI models on music and related content is subject to copyright and needs specific prior permission.

It follows Sony Music’s public statement prohibiting the unauthorised use of its music for training AI models.

WIN is calling for developers and policymakers around the world to work together with the independent music community to achieve responsible and ethical development of AI.

With these principles provided as a compass, we look forward to collaborating with responsible AI developers and inspiring policymakers around the world Noemí Planas

“The thousands of independent music businesses that make up WIN’s membership play a vital role in promoting new talent and diversity of genres and languages in the global music marketplace,” said a statement. “These principles highlight their call for consistent high standards across the globe, as well as to engage with AI developers to build a licensing marketplace that works for the benefit of all.”

WIN CEO Noemí Planas said: “The global independent music community welcomes new technological developments which respect the value of music and creators' rights. These principles for generative AI are the result of extensive consultation with independents around the world and align with our recently published Global Independent Values. With these principles provided as a compass, we look forward to collaborating with responsible AI developers and inspiring policymakers around the world.”

AIM CPO and interim CEO Gee Davy added: “AI is a hugely exciting technology with far reaching benefits and potential new commercial and creative avenues. The recent wave of generative AI tools creates both opportunities and a very legitimate concern to protect music and musicians from bad actors who seek to undermine the value of music rather than engage constructively. With laws and regulations around AI emerging around the world, it's essential to ensure they properly support human artistry and innovation.

“The global independent music community believes in leadership through knowledge-sharing and inclusive discussion. These principles have been created in that light, to provide the basis for meaningful collaboration and create a successful and creative future for AI in music, to the benefit of all participants.”

Find the full version of WIN’s AI principles here.