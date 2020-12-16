Wretch 32 joins 0207 Def Jam as creative director

Wretch 32 has been unveiled as creative director of 0207 Def Jam.

The rapper, from Tottenham, North London, will work alongside A&R director Char Grant to provide strategic advice and help shape the musical direction of the label.

Co-president Alec Boateng, who runs the newly-formed label alongside his brother Alex, said: “Alongside being an incredible artist, we’re super excited our new label will be able to tap into Wretch 32’s unrivalled creative mind. I've been lucky enough to be close up and witness his ever-evolving genius many times. His creative wisdom and example has been invaluable to so many within the industry and I’m so gassed he’s now officially working with us.”

I’m looking forward to seeing projects through a different lens Wretch 32

Wretch 32 said: "I’m excited to make a new mark in music with a team that’s reminiscent of the first label I signed with (Levels.) I feel as though I’m going full circle working with Alec again and I’m just as excited to be working closely with Alex and the entire 0207 Def Jam family. I believe that when music is your calling, you have the ability to prove it in multiple arenas and now I’m looking forward to seeing projects through a different lens, creative directing and A&R’ing.”

Wretch 32 is managed by Renowned Group, his last album, Upon Reflection, was released last year via Polydor. 0207 Def Jam recently announced the signing of Stormzy.