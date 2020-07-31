WTW Music and East West partner on new Ward Thomas album

WTW Music is partnering with East West on the upcoming fourth studio album from Ward Thomas.

The chart-topping sisters' new album Invitation will be released on October 2 with first single, Sweet Time, out today (July 31).

Peter Breeden, CFO and COO Warner Music UK, said: “I’m delighted that Ward Thomas have accepted our invitation to join the East West and Warner Music family. Invitation is a truly brilliant piece of work from a great talent and a real evolution in their sound – I can’t wait for their fans and new audiences to hear it.”

John Woollcombe, director of WTW Music, said: "Having worked through difficult times to make this new album with Catherine and Lizzy, we're very excited by the calibre of the songs and how the record has turned out. We're thrilled to be working with Peter and the East West and Warner Music teams who have really impressed us with their enthusiasm and commitment to Ward Thomas."

Ward Thomas hit No.1 in the UK in 2016 with their second album Cartwheels (98,138 sales, Official Charts Company). Their most recent LP, 2019's Restless Minds, peaked at No.8.

The duo said: “2020 has been a year full of learning, which has changed our approach to this album. Although recorded during uncertain times, the record feels like an invitation to a more positive time. We're excited to be releasing it in partnership with East West and can't wait to start working with the team!"