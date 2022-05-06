Young adds Becky Richardson & Kwes Darko to A&R team

Young has expanded its A&R team by appointing Becky Richardson and Kwes Darko, Music Week can reveal.

Becky Richardson is co-founder of independent radio station and record label Foundation FM, co-founded the radio promotions company Ghost and worked in artist management at UROK.

Producer, artist and composer Kwes Darko has worked with the likes of Slowthai, Pa Salieu, Denzel Curry, Sampa The Great and others.

Both executives will be based in Young's London headquarters, where they join an A&R team that includes label founder Caius Pawson, Milo Cordell, Mattis With, Tic Zolleyn, Gerard Phillips, Hannah Partington, Morell Maison, George Connolly and Simon Guzylack.

Becky Richardson said: "I’m incredibly excited to join the team at Young - one of the most innovative and forward thinking organisations that always feels so close to culture and led by the creative process. I can’t wait to sign world class artists and work closely with the XL and Beggar’s teams.”

Kwes Darko said: “I don’t generally like to talk much about what’s to come or planned - I like to let the art and creative work speak for itself. With that said, I’m excited to be part of this new chapter Young are entering. There are some creatively exciting times ahead and it’s my honour to play a part in these new beginnings as we endeavour to nurture and achieve more greatness here."

Welcoming their arrival, Pawson said: “Whatever I did in a previous life to get to enjoy spending my days with two people as talented as Becky and Kwes, I'm incredibly thankful for."

Head of A&R Milo Cordell added: "Young is committed to creating environments that nurture potential and in welcoming Kwes and Becky into the department we have two A&Rs that will enhance an already brilliant team. Becky will bring energy established from starting foundation.fm and experience from her days running Ghost PR and as a manager at UROK, Kwes is best known as a producer, artist and composer and will bring his natural ability to forge and nurture creative relationships with artists to Young.”

So far in 2022, Young has released solo singles from The xx members Jamie xx and Oliver Sim, plus FKA Twigs’ Caprisongs mixtape and Ethan P Flynn’s Universal Deluge EP.

Meanwhile, Young’s management company Young Artists recently announced the addition of Robyn to its roster.

Young, which is associated with the Beggars Group, changed its name last April.

Pictured above L-R: Milo Cordell, Morell Maison, George Connolly, Becky Richardson, Caius Pawson, Kwes Darko and Gerard Phillips

PHOTO: Maxwell Grainger