Young Poet Records reveals fundraising boost

Independent label Young Poet Records has completed the first phase of its fundraising round and welcomed Guy Garvey and Jamie Hartman to its advisory board.

Founded in 2018 by producer and songwriter Hugh Worskett and A&R exec Will Frank, the London-based label has attracted a range of investors during the pandemic under government schemes. The second phase of fundraising is due for completion at the beginning of next year.

The label counts Emma McGrath, Carmody, Wooze and Conor Albert among its roster and is planning to sign more established acts, thanks to its boosted resources. Young Poet Records has a studio at The Dairy in Brixton.

Young Poet Records has also announced a new advisory group comprising Elbow’s Guy Garvey, songwriter Jamie Hartman and Tom Firth, managing director of M&C Saatchi.

I’m confident that 2021 will be a great year for not only us but for independent music in general Hugh Worskett

Hugh Worskett said: “Will and I have been building the foundations of Young Poet Records organically since 2018 and have a very clear vision of the kind of artist-centric label we want to develop, supporting artists with singular voices and identities who have the potential to stand out in a crowded market. To have secured significant investment during these difficult times and to have investors who share our vision and enthusiasm for the label and our artists is hugely affirming. I’m confident that 2021 will be a great year for not only us but for independent music in general.”

Will Frank added: “This investment will allow Young Poet to continue to provide a pathway to long-term careers for our artists alongside a global approach to finding and engaging with new audiences. Our newly formed advisory group of Guy, Jamie and Tom will offer a prism through which we intend to seek out and harness a broad spectrum of opportunities, taking a progressive approach to the development of the label and the artists signed to it.”