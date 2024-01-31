Young T & Bugsey, Lana Lubany and Wasia Project to perform at AWAL x 2024 Immersive Live Show

AWAL is on a roll with a run of successful projects and new releases lined up for 2024.

The label & artist services company, which is part of Sony Music, earned five BRITs nominations including three for Little Simz (Artist Of The Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap), as well as a Group Of The Year nod for Jungle and International Artist Of The Year for CMAT.

AWAL is also having global success with Laufey, who plays UK dates in the spring, and Lovejoy, who have just been crowned MTV Push UK & Ireland winners for 2024.

The UK company has big plans for the year ahead and will be previewing three of its artists – Young T & Bugsey, Lana Lubany and Wasia Project – at the AWAL x 2024 Immersive Live Show at a London venue on February 1.

AWAL is working with Young T & Bugsey on new music, following the UK rap duo’s global impact with hits including Don’t Rush (more than 350 million Spotify streams) and the Plead The 5th mixtape. The BRIT-nominated act have more than a billion career streams to date.

"Young T & Bugsey’s ability to combine irresistible melody, potent hooks and clever wordplay has allowed their songs to become a cultural fixture across the world,” Komali Scott-Jones, A&R director, AWAL UK, told Music Week. “As ‘glocalization’ pulls the the world ever closer, UK rap remains the blueprint for artists emerging from Europe and Australia and markets like Africa are now at the top table, the alchemy of their Nigerian and Jamaican heritage by way of Nottingham feels as vital as ever."

The AWAL x 2024 Immersive Live Show will set a “new standard for audiovisual live music showcases”, according to a statement.

Wasia Project

Wasia Project are an alt-pop duo made up of London-born siblings Will Gao and Olivia Hardy. AWAL described their music as combining “hushed bedroom DIY, classical nous, spiky disco and freewheeling jazz”.

UK-based Palestinian-American artist Lana Lubany is an alt-pop artist who has already made a viral impact.

“Lana is part of the next generation of bilingual artists (inspired by Rosalia and Kali Uchis), and her music leads the way in bridging the gap between the West and the Middle East, writing and singing in both English and Arabic,” said AWAL’s statement.

Lana Lubany

The AWAL x 2024 Immersive Live Show is hosted by the digital art space Aures London, which uses immersive technology and dynamic programming to create a digital sensory immersion that brings an artist’s vision to life in a new way.

All of the sets will be accompanied by 360 degree, evolving, bespoke visuals, created by each artist in tandem with the production company Kill Club.

Mini-documentaries on each act will premiere at a later date.

PHOTO CREDITS: Ashley Verse/Ollie Patterson/Sahra Zadat