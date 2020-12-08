Zeon Richards departs Ministry Of Sound

Zeon Richards has left his position at Ministry Of Sound, Music Week can reveal.

Richards joined the Sony label as head of A&R in March 2018, arriving from a post at Polydor.

During his time at Ministry Of Sound, the label has had success with a range of new acts including Saint Jhn, Regard, Doja Cat and more. Bklava, one of the label’s recent signings, is tipped for success in 2021, while new music is due from London Grammar and Dodie, among others.

Richards continues in his post as director of his management company, Renowned. He has not yet disclosed information about any possible future plans. Read our 2017 interview with the executive, who has enjoyed success with a range of acts including Wretch 32, Stefflon Don, Hamzaa, Ramz and more, here.

His time Ministry Of Sound coincides with a strong spell for the Sony label. President Dipesh Parmar and GM Amy Wheatley starred on the cover of Music Week earlier this year.

