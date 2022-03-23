24kGoldn to host virtual concert on Roblox

Roblox is to host the 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience, an immersive virtual concert, on 25 March.

24kGoldn is known for singles Mood and Valentino, and 2021 album El Dorado.

The virtual concert will feature a full storyline that, according to the press release, "pits the artist againgst an evil version of himself in a battle to save the city of San Dorado" – a city inspired by a combination of 24kGoldn's hometown San Francisco and El Dorado.

The announcement continues: "During the concert, 24kGoldn will take fans through the overgrown city, perform at reimagined iconic locations, and give each song a unique, creative backdrop."

24kGoldn said: “I grew up on Roblox and have been a big fan my whole life. It’s been amazing to be a part of the full experience to make this virtual concert come to life. From coming up with the storyline and transforming my hometown to designing verch, I wanted to give my fans a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Jon Vlassopulos, vice president, global head of music, Roblox, said: “It was so exciting to see how passionate Golden was to extend his creative vision to Roblox where he also grew up playing. Roblox is changing the game for artists, freeing them to express themselves in a way they can’t do on any other platform and allowing them to connect with millions of fans who would never be able to get to see them play in the real world!”

The 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience was created in collaboration with Gamefam, a professional gaming publisher.