ABBA Voyage forms sustainable partnership with wind-powered shipping company

The Swedish shipping company Wallenius, developer of the Oceanbird concept for wind powered vessels, has been confirmed as the official partner for ABBA Voyage.

ABBA will perform as digital avatars for the concert series, which launches at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 27.

“I believe we must be at the forefront of what music and entertainment can be with ABBA Voyage, and it is extremely pleasing to be able to make it all happen in partnership with Oceanbird and Wallenius, who are as keen on sustainability as we are,” said ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

The Oceanbird concept makes it possible to significantly reduce emissions from vessels.

In the partnership, Wallenius will have status as exclusive logistics provider for ABBA Voyage, in addition to providing support and consultation around sustainability issues.

Future Oceanbird ships have the option to be named after ABBA songs. Within the ABBA Arena, the Lounge section will now be named The Oceanbird Departure Lounge.

“We are proud to support ABBA Voyage with sustainable logistic solutions,” said Jonas Kleberg, chairman & CEO of Wallenius Lines. “Wallenius has a long history as the forerunner in sustainable shipping. Our joint values and focus on humanitarian aid, combined with the latest technology and digitalisation, will lead the way into the future - without losing our history.”