Abbey Road Studios launches new suite designed for Dolby Atmos Music mastering

London’s Abbey Road Studios has announced that it is expanding its mastering and Dolby Atmos mixing services with the opening of a new mastering suite designed specifically for Dolby Atmos Music mastering.

Abbey Road's more recent experimentation in immersive sound has allowed the studios to acquire an understanding of immersive formats throughout the creative process.

Immersive audio allows artists to present their music in a new way, giving their music a richer and bolder sound. It’s a format that is increasingly being embraced by major music platforms. During the past few years, Abbey Road’s engineers have mixed hundreds of tracks in Dolby Atmos Music, working across both the Penthouse and Mix Stage studios.

Mastering engineer Oli Morgan, who is leading the charge in Dolby Atmos Music mastering, said: “Our new mastering room enables established and emerging artists to unlock the exciting potential of immersive audio, giving their creativity more space to breathe. This is perhaps the most compelling development in consumer audio for many years, so I’m looking forward to creating Dolby Atmos Music masters of the highest quality.”

Lucy Launder, head of mastering at Abbey Road Studios, agreed: “We’re really excited to introduce immersive audio mastering expertise with a dedicated suite designed specifically for mastering these mixes, catering to all formats including Dolby Atmos Music. Alongside our existing stereo mastering, vinyl cutting and online service, the new addition ensures we offer a complete package.”

