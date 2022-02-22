Abbie McCarthy, Char Grant, Anne Dudley and more to appear at Abbey Road Studio's Equalise Festival

Abbey Road Studios has announced details of its third annual Equalise Festival, taking place in celebration of International Women's Day.

The festival will be held on Saturday, March 5 at the newly reopened Angel Studios in Islington, and will this year host a range of masterclasses and panel discussions designed to inspire and empower young women aspiring to a career in music and production.

Participants will be able to attend for free by entering a ballot, and the festival will also be livestreamed on the Abbey Road Studios website.

The Equalise programme was launched in 2020, and aims to promote music production as an accessible career path for young women.

Isabel Garvey, managing director of Abbey Road Studios, said: "I’m delighted to be expanding our Abbey Road Equalise event in its third year, with a full day of programming and some brilliant guests sharing their insights and advice. We are already seeing Equalise deliver real impact in the music community and inspiring young women as they begin their careers. Getting more women into a wide variety of roles within the music industry remains vitally important and Equalise has become one of the highlights of our year."

Mark Robertson, head of brand and communications, Abbey Road Studios adds: "With a live audience of 2,000 and over 10,000 joining the live stream, our Amplify festival last November highlighted how young people are looking for advice on how to navigate the music industry. As a result, we’re taking the same approach to this year’s Equalise event for International Women’s Day. I’m particularly thrilled that we’re extending the themes to cover A&R and film scoring, with some of the most successful female execs and composers in the UK."

View the full line-up, enter the ballot to be in the room or sign-up to the live stream here.



In addition, applications are now opera for the second year of the Abbey Road Scholarship Programme for young Black British producers and engineers.

Launched in 2021, the programme provides two fully-funded places on Abbey Road Institute's Advanced Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering.

For full details on the Scholarship programme, eligibility criteria and the application process can be found here.