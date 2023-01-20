Abbie McCarthy lines up 2023 talent with Future Karma club night series

Abbie McCarthy Presents Future Karma returns this month with a series of shows across London featuring artists tipped for success in 2023.

The SJM-promoted gigs, curated by the BBC Introducing tastemaker, will take place across four of London’s venues, with a line-up of 12 acts including Dead Pony, 49th & Main, 86TVs, Dolores Forever, Lovejoy and more (see below for a full list of artists, venues and dates).

Abbie McCarthy is celebrating seven years of the Good Karma Club night, which she created. It has provided an early platform for acts including Easy Life, Mae Muller, Enny, Piri & Tommy, Tom Grennan, Zoe Wees, Pale Waves, Alfie Templeman, Cian Ducrot, Priya Ragu, Gracey, Thomas Headon, The Snuts, Sea Girls, Olivia Deane and more.

Future Karma, now in its second year, is the special January edition of the club night to start 2023 with new artists tipped to break through in the next 12 months. McCarthy is lead curator and host, while SJM assists in promotion and production.

Here, Abbie McCarthy talks about the club series, new music and the return of live…

How important has Good Karma Club been as a platform for new talent - and how can it develop with SJM?

“Playing live is super-important for any artist and those early shows can be the most daunting, but Good Karma Club is the perfect place to come and play as it's a really welcoming community of music fans. It's the ideal place to hone your craft and grow your on-stage confidence. I know there are only a few club nights in London that will put on brand new talent, and I think that's why the night has become such a vital platform for acts trying to break through. It's lovely getting messages from artists who say they see it as the perfect stepping stone.

“Working with SJM has been absolutely brilliant so far and together we have some big ambitions for the brand. I’m looking forward to seeing our plans rolled out over the next year.”

How are you selecting and curating the Future Karma nights - what are you looking for?

“I'm looking for greatness! Music that makes us feel something, an act that's exciting, someone who will create an unforgettable moment for our audience. I have a very eclectic music taste so it can be acts from any genre, as long as we believe in their music and know they'll put on a good show for everyone. It's important to me that the nights are diverse, representative and inclusive too.”

There are only a few club nights in London that will put on brand new talent - that's why the night has become such a vital platform Abbie McCarthy

How is new music looking in 2023? How important was the return of live in the last year or so in terms of helping new talent emerge?

“I think the music landscape is looking really exciting. I’m so happy to see so many female and non-binary artists break through and dominate in the last couple of years. Nothing beats seeing your new favourite artist live for the first time, there's a kind of magic at gigs that can't be replicated anywhere else. It felt so special bringing Good Karma Club back after the pandemic, we had some of our best shows with the likes of Enny, Mae Muller, Piri & Tommy, Cian Ducrot and Thomas Headon all performing. Here's to plenty more parties this year!”

Can you pick out any acts on the Future Karma bill you're particularly interested in?

“I’m so pleased to have 86TVs on the line-up. There’s no music out yet but word is spreading fast about the brilliance of their live show - there's a reason tickets sold out in just two minutes! I think 49th & Main are really crafting their own sound and I'm intrigued to see how they bring it to life live. Lovejoy are the biggest band you don't know yet, they have such an amazingly engaged fanbase - I think the night they headline is going to be chaos in the best possible way. Nieve Ella has put out some excellent songs so far - gorgeous, dreamy pop songs that I've had on repeat, so I'm looking forward to singing along in person - vaguely in tune, hopefully.

“I could probably be here all day talking about every act. I’m so happy with how the line-up has shaped up, all the acts I think are going to have a fantastic 2023, so let's start the year off right!”





ABBIE MCCARTHY’S FUTURE KARMA 2023

January 24 - The Camden Assembly: Dead Pony, Hannah Grae, Nieve Ella

January 25 - Omeara: 49th & Main, Mom Tudie, Maisie

January 28 - Lafayette: Lovejoy, Dolores Forever, Seb Lowe

February 1 - The Lexington: 86TVs, Cathy Jain, Bonnie Kemplay