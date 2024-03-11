Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

Academy Music Group (AMG) has appointed Liam Boylan as chief executive officer.

Boylan is joining AMG – owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues – as CEO from Wembley Stadium, where he was stadium director.

Prior to joining Wembley Stadium in 2015, Boylan worked with SJM Concerts, touring the UK for 13 years, as well as a previous five-year tenure at Manchester Arena.

He takes on the AMG role as the venues operator prepares to re-open O2 Academy Brixton on April 19.

I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth with this outstanding company Liam Boylan

“I am thrilled to step into the CEO role with AMG and its nationwide network of venues” said Liam Boylan. "Opportunities like this one with AMG are exceptional, and I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth with this outstanding company.”

Denis Desmond, chairman of AMG, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the live industry and running major events. He will be a great asset.”