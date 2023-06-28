Adele's agent Lucy Dickins to be honoured with Music Industry Trusts Award 2023

Lucy Dickins is to be recognised at this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), marking her incredible legacy and her contribution to the music industry.

“During her 25-plus year career, Dickins has shaped the face of live music today, consistently seeking out the greatest musical talents of our time and playing a crucial part in bringing the best live music to hundreds of thousands of fans,” stated the MITS announcement.

The MITS award will be presented to Dickins on Monday, November 6 at a gala ceremony in The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel, held in aid of The BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins. The Music Industry Trusts Award is marking its 32nd year.

As a globally leading music agent, Dickins represents Adele, along with her impressive roster including Mumford & Sons, Stormzy, Sault, Cleo Sol, Little Simz, James Blake and Jamie T. She also represents Grammy nominees Hot Chip, Bryan Ferry, and Laura Marling, along with Rex Orange County, Mabel and rising talent including Reneé Rapp, David Kushner and Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

2022 was a landmark year for Dickins and Adele, who played two sell out BST Hyde Park shows, followed by a Vegas residency which ran from November 2022 to March 2023.

“Since joining leading agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) four years ago, her impact on the company has been transformational, with several new key agent and executive hires, and having booked over 40,000 dates in 2022 alone,” stated the MITS announcement. “Her current role as WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring sees Dickins at the helm of all aspects of the agency’s contemporary music and touring business across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. Her rapid rise at WME since her appointment to head up the UK business in 2019 and then global co-head of Music in 2020 is a testament to her extraordinary talent, strong business acumen and her dedication to her artists.”

Dickins began her career working as a junior product manager for independent UK record label PWL, before joining International Booking Talent (ITB) as an assistant in the early 1990s.

Dickins’ grandfather, Percy Dickins, founded the long-running music weekly the New Musical Express (NME). Her father, Barry Dickins, formed ITB in 1978 with a client list that included Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Her uncle Rob was longtime head of Warner Music in the UK, and her brother Jonathan heads up September Management with a roster that includes Adele.

I’m truly humbled by this recognition Lucy Dickins

Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades. She was honoured as Music Week’s Live Music Agent of the Year in 2017 and again in 2019.

Dickins is a member of Endeavor’s Diversity and Inclusion working group, which focuses on the amplification of marginalised voices, and ways to further develop the company’s proactive commitment to both diversity and inclusion.

Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring, said: “I’m truly humbled by this recognition and honoured by the many colleagues and clients I’ve gotten to work with throughout my career and at WME. The live music industry has faced many challenges but we always come back stronger because of the artists and their fans who are at the core of what we do. It’s been an opportunity of a lifetime to grow in this industry and serve our clients and their teams and I look forward to coming together to celebrate with the people who have been central to my journey.”

Toby Leighton-Pope, co-chair of the MITS Award committee, said: “Lucy's track record speaks for itself... Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Mumford and Sons, Laura Marling and so many others, all with whom she’s achieved extraordinary acclaim and success. That kind of impact on the industry is undeniable and her contributions continue to shape the industry landscape. I've known Lucy for more than 25 years… and she is above all else one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She is truly deserving of the recognition of her MITS Award. Congratulations, Lucy."

Dan Chalmers, co-chair of the MITS Award committee, said: “Lucy is a force to be reckoned with within our music industry. She has always had an innate ability to spot talent and nurture it, she was one of the first to meet an unknown Adele at the time and take her CD and we all know where that led! Lucy is extremely popular and it’s those strong industry relationships, unwavering dedication to her clients and fierce reputation that makes her one of the most sought-after agents of all time. It's clear that her clients trust her implicitly, she always goes above and beyond to ensure their success, and that’s why she is so deserving of her MITS Award.”

Lucy Dickins will join the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis, Pete Tong and Roger Daltrey. Last year’s ceremony was held in honour of the late music pioneer Jamal Edwards, the first posthumous award given in the history of the MITS.

The MITS is sponsored by PPL, SJM Concerts, Voly Music and YouTube.