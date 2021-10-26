Adele to play two Hyde Park shows in 2022

Adele has confirmed two dates at Hyde Park in July 2022.

She will play AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park shows on July 1 and 2. Capacity is up to 65,000 per show.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday (October 30).

The concerts are Adele’s first confirmed dates since 2017, when she was forced to pull two dates of her Wembley Stadium run because of damaged vocal cords.

Adele broke streaming records last week with her comeback single Easy On Me. It is on course to remain at No.1 this week.

Adele’s fourth album, 30, is set for release on November 19.





