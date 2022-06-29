AEG appoints David Jones as chief information officer at new Global Technology division

AEG has appointed David Jones to the newly-created role of chief information officer, AEG Global Technology.

In his new and expanded role, Jones will now be responsible for the company’s technology strategy and solutions across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

“The new AEG Global Technology division will help facilitate the use of data and customer-facing technologies to drive revenue across the business and provide best-in-class customer experiences,” said a statement.

Formerly CIO for AEG Europe, Jones will remain based out of London, assuming ultimate responsibility for implementing technology solutions to bring to life the company’s 220,000-plus annual events that entertain over 100 million fans every year.

“The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG’s commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences,” said Ted Fikre, vice chairman and chief legal and development officer, AEG. “With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG’s technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future.”

As well as providing support across AEG’s global businesses, David Jones will also oversee the company’s information security and privacy teams. In addition, he will work in close alignment with the technology teams at AEG’s venues such as The O2, and will also partner with the company’s subsidiaries’ AEG Presents, AEG Sports and AXS.

“As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success,” said Jones. “The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe and beyond into one team and will ensure that we are able to deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future. I am thrilled to be leading the company forward on this journey.

“Our ambition is to deploy technology to help fans have the very best experience at our events, whether they are watching the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, rocking out to a legendary performer at The O2, or enjoying a weekend at one of our renowned festivals. I couldn't be more excited to be leading our new AEG Global Technology division.”

Jones is also the executive sponsor of AEG Europe’s Pride Employee Network Group.