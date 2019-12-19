AEG extends Accor partnership

Live entertainment company AEG has extended its partnership with hospitality group Accor to a global deal incorporating venues, festivals and events.

Accor will benefit from access to a global set of AEG assets including venue partnerships with Qudos Bank Arena Sydney and Barclaycard Arena Hamburg; ticketing rights with AEG Presents UK and AEG Presents Asia and a festival partnership with American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

The new partnership was brokered by AEG Europe Global Partnerships and follows a 10-year naming rights deal with AccorHotels Arena in Paris, agreed in 2015.

Paul Samuels EVP of AEG Global Partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to extend our already successful relationship with Accor. Together we’ve delivered incredible experiences for thousands of Accor customers through our naming rights partnership in Paris, and now we look forward to enhancing their global customer benefits programme through our expanded relationship.”

Events will be part of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences. Accor customers will benefit from access to premium tickets, "money can’t buy experiences" and the option to redeem loyalty points against key experiences.

Mehdi Hemici, SVP business development and partnerships at Accor, said: “We listened to our customers who were eager to access more live music experiences with our new loyalty program. This extended AEG partnership reflects our elevated ambition to provide more opportunities for live entertainment in key locations in the world for our 57 million loyal members who will use their ALL points for more than just hotel stays.

"The radical transformation of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program, embodied by ALL - Accor Live Limitless, will continuously provide more value for customers at home or away through music, sport or entertainment partnerships. Enjoy Limitless Experiences!”