AEG Global Partnerships promotes Kate Sheets to SVP of strategy and business affairs

AEG Global Partnerships has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of senior vice president, strategy and business affairs.

Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as VP, legal counsel for AEG. She first joined the company in 2016.

Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers, co-chief operating officers of AEG Global Partnerships.

In the new and expanded role, Sheets will lead efforts to identify, cultivate and refine key partnerships and strategic initiatives. She will be responsible for providing strategic counsel and insight into all major revenue growth initiatives for the division.

“Kate has been an invaluable asset to our company, having provided strategic insight and legal counsel across virtually every facet of AEG’s global business, including having led legal negotiations on behalf of our Global Partnerships division for some of the largest revenue-generating assets within our company’s portfolio,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “A gifted dealmaker and business strategist, she has been instrumental in helping us bring our strategic vision for key partnerships to life, and we know that her leadership, integrity and work ethic, combined with her ability to successfully navigate our multifaceted global business landscape, will make her a priceless addition to our Global Partnerships team.”

“AEG Global Partnerships has continually proven itself as an industry leader,” said Sheets. “I look forward to working with the rest of our team to drive growth through innovative and purposeful partnerships that both deliver value to our clients and meet their strategic goals.”

Over the last six years, Sheets has been responsible for advising AEG’s executive management on key business and legal matters, as well as handling corporate and contractual issues around the day-to-day operations of stadiums, arenas and entertainment complexes.

She has also worked extensively with the Global Partnerships team helping secure lucrative deals for AEG-owned franchises, events and arenas.

Most recently she led all legal negotiations for the record-breaking 20-year Crypto.com Arena naming rights agreement, which Global Partnerships brokered on behalf of AEG. The deal is worth over $700 million making it the single largest naming rights agreement in the history of the venue industry to date.

“Kate has demonstrated excellence and leadership in every project and initiative she’s overseen since joining AEG six years ago,” said Russell Silvers, COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “She has consistently applied her legal expertise and strategic insight to drive innovation as well as new business opportunities for the company, and we are thrilled to have her expand both her role and impact on Global Partnerships with this new position.”