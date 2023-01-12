AEG Presents appoints Lee Laborde to SVP of its promoting division

AEG Presents UK has appointed Lee Laborde to the position of senior vice president, promoting division.

Laborde will be heading up the award-winning team of promoters as the company continues to expand across its venues and touring businesses. He reports into AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer and will provide support with developing the long-term strategy for the division.

Formerly at Live Nation for over 15 years, Laborde brings his experience and passion for finding artists at the start of their careers and taking them to arenas and stadiums. He has worked with acts including Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Headie One, London Grammar, Nothing But Thieves, Daniel Caesar, Griff, Becky Hill and Gang Of Youths.

AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer said: “Lee is someone I have known for many years and simply put he is one of the best in the business – the roster of artists he works with are testament to that. In 2022, our team delivered unprecedented success and his role will be instrumental in helping AEG Presents UK continue to grow and expand on this success even further.”

Lee Laborde said: “I’ve been privileged to work with incredible artists at all stages of their musical journey. I started out as a music lover and that’s what still drives me. To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting.”

Laborde’s appointment follows announcements and investments from AEG Presents UK, including the recent appointment of Chris Wareing and Paris Harding to build out their presence in the hip-hop and rap space.

Furthermore, Lucy Noble has joined as the first ever artistic director, and this year sees the opening of The Halls Wolverhampton.