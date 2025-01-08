AEG Presents appoints Weston Hebert as vice president of global touring

AEG Presents has appointed Weston Hebert as vice president of global touring.

Hebert has joined the promoter from Live Nation, where he most recently served as talent buyer. His responsibilities will include driving touring strategies and initiatives across the global market.

Reporting to president of global touring, Rich Schaefer, Hebert will be based out of AEG Presents’ Nashville offices.

"When Rich & I first spoke about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to join the AEG Presents family,” said Hebert, “Rich and the global touring team have cultivated an exceptional sense of collaboration and community with the artists, managers and agents they work with. I’m excited to contribute to the ecosystem they’re fostering, which drives artist development and growth in all facets of the business."

Rich Schaefer said: “We’re very excited to welcome Weston to global touring, boosting our presence in Nashville. We’ve been watching Weston’s development as a touring promoter from afar and have been impressed by his relationships with the artist community, managers and agents and his impeccable taste in music. We’re looking forward to Weston being a significant contributor to our team.”

Hebert began his career at WME Nashville, focusing on international expansion of the agency's country touring business.

Prior to joining AEG, he served as a talent buyer for Live Nation Entertainment in the Great Lakes region, overseeing bookings and programming at numerous venues. He also booked and promoted tours for emerging artists such as The Red Clay Strays, Gavin Adcock and Lawrence.