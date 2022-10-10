AEG Presents confirms opening of The Halls Wolverhampton venue

AEG Presents has announced the upcoming opening of the newly named The Halls Wolverhampton, in partnership with the City of Wolverhampton Council.

The first shows take place in June 2023 for the new 3,404-capacity The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton and 1,289-capacity The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton local and AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer said: “Having hosted artists from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey who debuted his first solo performance post The Smiths at The Halls, it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special. I saw The Clash perform here in 1978 and it was an event that forever cemented my love of music. We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage.”

City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said: “A beloved part of our city for multiple generations, it was vital for us to bring on the right partner - a partner that understands and respects the role The Halls play in the hearts of Wolverhampton citizens. We’re thrilled to be working with AEG Presents on this, who understand the venue’s rich heritage and share our vision of reimagining an iconic institution that will continue to bring joy to the lives of locals for years to come, helping shape our city centre, creating jobs and boosting local businesses.”

The Halls Wolverhampton will open following a major multi-million-pound refurbishment programme. With final construction work now complete, AEG Presents will lead on internal renovations to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems, creating a venue that offers both the very best facilities, as well as first-rate acoustics and musical line-ups.

“Sustainability and accessibility are at the heart of AEG Present’s plans and The Halls Wolverhampton will use new mechanical and engineering services resulting in the venue running to the utmost efficiency,” said a statement.

The official ticketing partner for the venue will be AXS, AEG’s award-winning global ticketing platform, which brings its patented ticketing system, AXS Mobile ID, ensuring ethical, secure resale and ticket transfer.

AEG Presents will be supported by ASM Global in the venue including sales, marketing, food and beverage, as well as other services.