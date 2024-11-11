AEG Presents names Angie Rho as SVP of global touring

AEG Presents has appointed Angie Rho as senior vice president, global touring.

Rho has joined the company from CAA, where she most recently served as head of business Affairs. Her responsibilities will include operational oversight of the division, global strategy, team development and business affairs.

Reporting to president of global touring, Rich Schaefer, Rho will be based at AEG Presents’ headquarters in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky by being in the right place at the right time, to experience unprecedented growth in live music and touring,” said Rho. “I feel just as lucky to be joining Rich Schaefer in global touring and the talented family at AEG Presents. I’m very excited about what’s ahead of us and look forward to contributing meaningfully to the continued success of AEG’s Global Touring group.”

“Angie brings a wealth of expertise and keen insights to the global touring division and AEG Presents as a whole, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the team,” added Schaefer. “She will play a key part in aligning our company to be best positioned as we continue to build and grow.”

Her most recent role as an executive at CAA involved guiding and managing operations including functional expertise in structuring operational divisions, M&A activities, personnel matters and various legal issues.

Rho began her career at the music start-up Launch, which was subsequently acquired by Yahoo! Music.