AEG Presents' The Halls Wolverhampton marks first anniversary

The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls is marking one year of opening, following a multimillion-pound refurbishment by the City of Wolverhampton Council together with AEG Presents.

The inaugural show was headlined by Blur (pictured) on May 26, 2023.

The Grade II listed building, which has a musical history stretching back to the 1930s, has entertained over 200,000 fans across 133 events in the past year.

Steve Homer, CEO AEG Presents UK, said: “I’m delighted to raise a glass to one year of music, memories, and magic at The Halls. As we reflect on the first 12 months, we celebrate the diverse content we’ve brought to over 200,000 fans and I’m so grateful to our brilliant team at the venue, as well as the promoters, agents, and our partner, University of Wolverhampton, for collaborating with us to bring great entertainment to the West Midlands.”

Ian Huffam, Blur’s Agent at X-ray Touring, said: “I was concerned the Civic would lose its heart and soul following its extensive restoration. Do not be concerned, this is a thorough, sympathetic modernisation of a classic English concert hall. Congratulations to the local authority for having the fortitude and vision, to the venue staff for their ongoing commitment and to AEG for their contribution and tasteful fit-out.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, added: “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of University of Wolverhampton at The Halls it is, as expected, proving to be the cornerstone of a resurgent night-time economy in the city centre - and we know businesses are planning use of their resources around its events.

“The venue is playing a key part in shaping our city centre and is fostering growing confidence in Wolverhampton through more private sector investment.”

The Halls has seen local and global artists head to the West Midlands including Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Leftfield, Siouxsie, The Darkness, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, The Black Crowes, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, McFly, Sugababes and James Bay.

Artists set to perform in the coming months include Fontaines DC, Nas, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Cult and Vampire Weekend.

PHOTO: Tom Pallant