AEG Presents to manage new 4,400-capacity Olympia London venue

AEG Presents is to operate a 4,400-capacity purpose-built live music venue as part of the £1.3 billion regeneration of Olympia London.

AEG has signed a long-term agreement with the west London project's investors and developers Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International (DFI). Global hotel group Hyatt and luxury lifestyle and hotel brand Citizen have also been confirmed as tenants.

The Olympia London redevelopment is due to be completed in 2024.

Olympia is steeped in British music history as far back as Jimi Hendrix in the '60s Steve Homer, AEG Presents

Steve Homer, CEO of AEG Presents, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity. Olympia is steeped in British music history as far back as Jimi Hendrix in the '60s. AEG Presents are delighted to be part of the new development and we plan to create more iconic shows for London audiences.”

AEG’s Global Partnerships team will oversee all of the naming rights and partnership opportunities for the entire Olympia London campus, including the new music venue. The team will present the assets to market and broker all deals on behalf of the developers.

Yoo Capital and DFI are also in advanced talks with other potential occupiers over the development’s four-screen arthouse cinema, 1,500-seat theatre, restaurants, shops, cafés, hotels and 550,000 sq ft of office and co-working space.

The Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC-designed project will also see the enhancement of the existing exhibition halls and 2.5 acres of new public space created.

Alistair Wood, EVP real estate and development at AEG Europe, added: “We are very impressed by the scale and ambition of Olympia’s vision for this site. This will become a real hub for events and entertainment for the west of London and we are delighted to be able to play a part in delivering that vision with a venue that will fill an identified gap in the London live music market.”