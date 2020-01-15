AEG Presents ups Alicia Karlin and Jenny Heifetz Henault

AEG Presents has announced the promotions of Alicia Karlin and Jenny Heifetz Henault to VP, global touring and talent. Both will be relocating to AEG's HQ in Los Angeles.

Karlin helped open AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountain office in 2006, leaving the following year to join Madison House, where she worked her way to booking agent and manager at the company. She then became the talent buyer for the Electric Forest festival in 2011. Karlin rejoined the AEG team as VP, talent and senior event producer qhen AEG Presents acquired Madison House Presents in 2014.

She said: “I can’t imagine a better way to start the new decade than joining the Global Touring team at AEG Presents. Working with world-class artists to elevate their vision to a global audience at a pivotal point in history is how we shift culture, and Gary has built the most qualified team with the creativity and resources to do it.”

Heifetz Henault (pictured) has been with AEG Presents’ New York office for 10 years, most recently as senior director of global touring, working on tours such as Elton John, The Who, Lorde, John Mellencamp, and JoJo Siwa.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented, quality people in the industry, and I am beyond thrilled to embark on this next phase of my career alongside a truly remarkable team that is redefining what it means to be a tour promoter," said Heifetz Henault. "This is an exciting opportunity to help lay the foundation for our department and shape the vision for our future.”

Gary Gersh, president of global touring and talent for AEG Presents, added: “Alicia and Jenny are incredibly talented and have bright futures ahead of them. Jenny has executed some of the biggest tours in music over the past decade and Alicia is known for her ingenuity and creative artist development. I’m grateful to have them on the team and I couldn’t be happier to be announcing these two well-deserved promotions."