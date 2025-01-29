AEG reveals promotions as part of new management structure

AEG has announced details of a new management structure that will see Adam Wilkes and Alex Hill take on expanded new roles.

Wilkes (above, left) will take on the new position of president and CEO of AEG Presents, Europe and Asia-Pacific, assuming responsibility for the company’s operations in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Hill (above, right) has the new position of president and CEO, AEG International, in which he will lead AEG’s global real estate and venue operations outside of the United States.

Wilkes, who joined AEG in 2011, will report to AEG Presents chairman and CEO Jay Marciano and will relocate from Singapore to London later this year.

Hill previously served as COO and CFO and has led AEG’s European operations since 2019. He will remain London-based, reporting to AEG president and CEO Dan Beckerman. In addition to overseeing AEG’s European sports teams and its venue and real estate portfolio, including The O2 in London and German properties in Berlin and Hamburg, he assumes responsibility for new venue development and operations in Asia Pacific and other international regions outside the US.

Wilkes and Hill will assume their new positions on February 1, 2025.

We have tremendous confidence in Adam and Alex, both of whom are seasoned strategic leaders with proven track records Dan Beckerman, AEG

Dan Beckerman said: “This new management structure aligns our international organisation with our corporate business and allows us to better focus our resources to best manage our existing businesses while also achieving our ambitious strategic growth initiatives around the globe. By ensuring that our talent isfocused on the right opportunities, we will be well positioned to deliver growth, as well as new experiences and innovative services for our global artists, partners and fans.”

Beckerman added: “We have tremendous confidence in Adam and Alex, both of whom are seasoned strategic leaders with proven track records. Their understanding of our customers and markets, their deep industry experience, and their newly restructured responsibilities will position them to continue driving AEG’s international growth.”

Jay Marciano said: “As the live entertainment industry continues its unprecedented global growth, ensuring seamless integration across our regions is critical to our success. Adam’s track record in building markets, coupled with his strategic vision and operational expertise, makes him the ideal leader to drive AEG Presents’ international expansion in Europe, further strengthening our global business.”