AIM Awards 2024 honours Music Venue Trust

The Association of Independent Music’s Independent Music Awards has announced that the Music Venue Trust (MVT) is the winner of this year’s Independent Music Champion award.

With MVT celebrating its 10th year, the award recognises the organisation’s decade of impactful work championing and protecting the UK’s grassroots music venues, which play a key role in the independent music community by providing an essential launchpad for emerging talent.

MVT’s founder & CEO Mark Davyd and COO Beverley Whitrick received the award in a surprise presentation at the 10th anniversary edition of Venues Day.

Gee Davy, interim CEO of AIM, said: “AIM is delighted to celebrate 10 years of the Music Venue Trust by recognising them as this year’s Independent Music Champion. MVT have been a hugely impactful force for good in their support and advocacy work for the UK's grassroots venues, increasing visibility of the challenges they face in the highest corridors of power, and actively helping save venues from closure. Venues and independent music are intrinsically connected, with both having a central role in creating local scenes and building artists’ careers. We applaud the work of Mark, Bev and all connected with MVT in protecting these vital cultural spaces."

Mark Davyd and Beverley Whitrick said: "We would like to accept this award on behalf of all of the venues, all the people who support them and all the communities that love live music. Because, actually, that's what we've done for 10 years and continue to do. We're just the front edge of a bunch of great people who really believe in music and communities and they need to be celebrated. So this award is for all of them."

The Independent Music Awards is due to take place at The Roundhouse in London’s Camden on Thursday, October 17.

Winners to be announced on the night include the Outstanding Contribution to Music and Innovator awards, alongside Best Independent Album, UK Independent Breakthrough, Best Independent Label and, new for 2024, Best Independent Record Store, alongside more accolades for the independent music community.

