AJ Tracey announces London outdoor show

AJ Tracey and Festival Republic have announced details of a London outdoor show for this summer.

On July 9, the West London rapper will play Crystal Palace Park in South East London at the first edition of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X, which comprises live sport as well as music, food, fashion and gaming.

AJ Tracey said: “London never sleeps, I love it. I’m from here, I grew up here, it’s like performing in my back garden. It’s exciting, multicultural, has energy, it’s busy and never quiet. My sets always bring the noise and I’m gassed to bring baseball culture to a new crowd. It’ll be a clash of music, sports, big hits, mad catches. Big show this summer, Crystal Palace Park, it’s due to be lit. Home Run Derby X – we’re gonna turn up.”

Earlier this week, AJ Tracey teased new music on social media, hinting that the follow-up to last year’s No.2 album Flu Game (78,079 sales) could be on the way. The former Music Week cover star is managed by Supernature, his biggest selling UK single is 2019 hit Ladbroke Grove, which peaked at No.3 and has 1,755,725 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

The new date is a rare London appearance for the rapper, who is currently on a US tour.

Read Music Week’s 2019 cover interview with AJ Tracey and his team here.





