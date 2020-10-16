Alan McGee to launch Creation Day festival in 2021

Creation Records boss Alan McGee has announced the launch of a new festival for next year, with Happy Mondays and Editors to top the bill.

Billed as a celebration of the storied indie and its founder, the two-day event will take place at Wolverhampton’s West Park from May 29-30, presented by The City of Wolverhampton Council, Creation Management and Toura Toura Festivals.

McGee has curated the line-up, with Happy Mondays to headline the first night and Editors the second. Sleeper, Cast, Friendly Fires are among the names across the line-up, which includes Marquis Drive, The Illicits and more acts signed to McGee’s Creation 23 label. Heavy Lungs are signed to Idles singer Joe Talbot’s Balley Records, which he runs with manager Mark Bent.

Hopefully we can do this every year Alan McGee, Creation

Alan McGee said: "I’m looking forward to this one, some of the best old bands with some of the best new bands. I can’t wait to come and bring it all to Wolverhampton. Creation Day is the first time we have done anything like this since doing it for the kids. Hopefully we can do this every year.”

Presale tickets are available from October 21 and go on general sale on October 23, priced at £110 for the weekend and £55 for each day. With government restrictions around coronavirus developing, details are subject to change.

Earlier this year, McGee told Music Week that he’s signing better artists than ever.

“Because nobody’s paying attention to the kind of music I like, which is punky, indie rock‘n’roll music, the quality of bands I’m picking up is better than all other times I’ve run a label,” he said. “It is harder now than it’s ever been to break bands, but that’s not to say that eventually we won’t have some big bands, because we probably will.”

Subscribers can read the full interview here.