All Points East and cryptocurrency exchange Luno team up for 2022

All Points East has announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Luno.

The festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park between August 19 and 28, has confirmed the digital currency platform will be a "presenting partner" of this year's event.

As part of the partnership, the festival will host the Luno Lounge on site, which will "reflect the themes of both accessibility and opportunity which are a fundamental part of the crypto industry."

Luno customers will also get fast track entry to the festival and other on-site benefits, including VIP upgrades, while the agreement will see the festival and the exchange working with artists to create content around crypto currency.

“We’re delighted to be the presenting partner for All Points East this year. You only have to look at the line up to see that it’s a festival with real cultural relevance that attracts a forward thinking crowd," said Sam Kopelman, Luno's UK country manager.

"As such, it’s the perfect partner for us to develop a long term relationship with music fans, artists and the broader industry. Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry.”

Welcoming the partnership, Jim King CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents, suggested the event's growth had attracted the interest of the crypto sector.

“All Points East has grown from strength to strength over the last four years and 2022 arguably has the strongest line-up to date and so it’s the perfect opportunity for us to welcome Luno as the presenting partner for the festival," he said. "We will be working with Luno to add value to both fans and park users across the whole festival, especially during our midweek In The Neighbourhood programme.”

Around 350,000 festival goers are expected to attend All Points East, with Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds among this year's headliners.

Earlier this month, Luno announced it had signed a partnership with London venue Koko.