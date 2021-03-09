All Points East moves to August Bank Holiday with Jamie xx, Kano, Tom Misch, Little Simz & Slowthai

All Points East is back with a new slot in the festival calendar, following the government’s announcement on the roadmap out of Covid restrictions.

The festival, which won a Music Week Award for its inaugural edition, has confirmed co-headliners Jamie xx and Kano for the Saturday night edition of All Points East 2021.

Moving three months later into the year to the August Bank Holiday, All Points East will take place in London’s Victoria Park on August 27 to August 30, 2021. More shows are to be announced. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, March 10 at 10am GMT, and previous All Points East customers can buy from today (March 9) in the pre-sale.

Jamie xx and Kano are co-headlining the Saturday night of All Points East (August 28). The line-up also includes Tom Misch, Slowthai, Little Simz and Arlo Parks, Nubya Garcia, Pa Salieu, Romy, Haai and Fred Again.

We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer Jim King

Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents, said “It feels so great to finally be announcing our first day of All Points East 2021. The chance to be back in the summer sun in Victoria Park is itself alone a reason to celebrate. The fact we are coming back with such a great first line up announcement makes this an even sweeter moment. There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists. We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer.”

The 2019 event gave first festival headlining opportunities to Christine And The Queens and Bring Me The Horizon, as well as bringing The Strokes to the UK for the first time in four years.

Last year’s edition was one of the first big music events to be cancelled because of the pandemic. It had been due to feature Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and The Wombats.

All Points East has been awarded Silver on Attitude is Everything’s Charter of Best Practice for its commitment to deaf and disabled music fans.