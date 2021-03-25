All Points East reveals Bank Holiday Monday line-up

All Points East has revealed the line-up for the festival on Monday, August 30.

AEG Presents has confirmed Foals as headliners for the Bank Holiday Monday edition, along with performances from Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Gang of Youths, Roisin Murphy, Whitney, Jade Bird, Tune-Yards, Nadine Shah, Ghostpoet and more.

It follows the latest APE line-up announcements for Jamie xx and Kano (Saturday, August 28) and APE Presents Field Day with Bicep (Sunday, August 29).

In common with other festivals, APE has shifted its dates in line with the latest government guidance on the return of live events.

Moving three months later into the year to the August Bank Holiday, All Points East will take place in Victoria Park on August 27- 30, 2021. Tickets are on sale from Saturday (March 27) and previous All Points East customers can buy from today in the pre-sale. General Admission tickets for APE Presents Field Day and Jamie xx and Kano are now sold out with only VIP packages remaining.

Foals are regular festival performers and arena-filling mainstays of the international touring circuit. The band won at the 2020 BRIT Awards following No.1 and No.2 album chart entries in 2019 with Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt 1 and Pt 2.

Foals said: “We're super happy to be playing at APE this summer. Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it's going to be really special. We're currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!”

We're incredibly excited for what will be a truly special closing day for our 2021 festival weekend at Victoria Park Jim King

Also joining the line-up for Monday, August 30 are Maisie Peters, The Magic Gang, Holly Humberstone, Octo Octa, Flyte, Liz Lawrence, Olivia Dean and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “We are delighted to announce our line-up for Bank Holiday Monday at All Points East with Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Gang of Youths, Roisin Murphy and many more. There are fantastic artists lined up on Monday and we're incredibly excited for what will be a truly special closing day for our 2021 festival weekend at Victoria Park. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Last year’s edition was one of the first big music events to be cancelled because of the pandemic. It had been due to feature Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and The Wombats.

The 2018 inaugural edition of All Points East was victorious at the Music Week Awards.

The 2019 event gave first festival headlining opportunities to Christine And The Queens and Bring Me The Horizon, and brought The Strokes to the UK for the first time in four years.

APE has worked to ensure that sustainability and accessibility are central to the festival. The event has been awarded silver on Attitude is Everything’s Charter of Best Practice for the commitment to Deaf and disabled music fans.

All Points East continues to work each year with local charity the Tower Project to give volunteer opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism on site at the festival, as well as providing education and performance opportunities to the students of nearbyELAM arts and music school.