Amazon Music and Ticketmaster partner with Heavy Music Awards for 2021 edition

Amazon Music is returning as headline sponsor for the fifth annual edition of the Heavy Music Awards, which recognises the year’s best in rock and metal.

Last year’s event was staged as a global livestream.

For 2021, winners will be announced at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Thursday, September 2, to a full capacity of 2,300 fans, artists and industry, with the whole show once again livestreamed exclusively on Twitch.

An industry panel of almost 700 nominated their favourite artists, albums, artwork and videos to create the shortlists. Public voting for this year’s event has now surpassed one million - more than double the previous four years’ totals, combined.

Heavy Music Awards co-founder Dave Bradley said: “It was a great experience partnering with Amazon Music on the awards in 2020. They’ve been absolutely instrumental in pushing rock and metal artists to a huge audience, and that obviously ties in perfectly with our philosophy at the HMAs. We’re excited to expand on our work together from last year to make HMA21 the biggest and best show yet.”

Amazon Music UK’s head of music, Patrick Clifton, said: “We’re excited to partner with the Heavy Music Awards again in 2021, and are looking forward to seeing the event come to life in person at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum in September. It’s been an incredible year for heavy music, despite the continued impact of Covid on touring and festivals, with brilliant albums and new artists on the scene. We can’t wait to see who the fans have voted for this year.”

Ticketmaster will once again be partnering with the Heavy Music Awards for a fourth consecutive year. The ticketing company will be aligning with the HMA’s special category, The H, which is awarded to an individual or organisation that has gone to exceptional lengths in the last year to make the rock and metal scene a more positive place.

Ticketmaster will also resume their role as official ticketing partner for the event, providing their Universe platform for the HMAs at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.