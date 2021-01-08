Amy Macdonald named Independent Venue Week 2021's ambassador for Scotland

Independent Venue Week has named Amy Macdonald as their Scottish ambassador for the 2021 event.

For the first time the week-long celebration of grassroots venues will have an artist represent each of the UK's regions.

Arlo Parks is ambassador for England, Jordan Adetunji for Northern Ireland and Gruff Rhys is in for his native Wales.

Macdonald now completes the home nation ambassadors for IVW2021, which takes place January 25 to January 31.

“Small and independent venues are so important to developing new music in the UK, and I say this with experience: without the places for me to cut my teeth as a performer starting out, I wouldn’t be where I am today," she explained of her involvment.

"Additionally, they are places where local young people can learn their trades as sound engineers, lighting technicians, promoters, poster designers etc etc, giving them careers for life. I am super proud to be Scotland’s ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2021, at a time when venues across the country find themselves in a perilous position, and we need to remember everything they offer so we do what we can to keep them going for both the future of British music, and the communities in which they exist."

Adding his support for Independent Venue Week, Northern Ireland ambassador Adetunji stressed how important Independent Venue Week remained despite the annual celebration being forced to move online this year due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

”I am delighted to have been chosen as the ambassador for Northern Ireland during Independent Venue Week 2021," he explained.

"Independent venues play a vital role in creating economic opportunities, while at the same time showcasing and promoting the works of many local artists like myself. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together venues, artists, events operators, and the public - especially in these challenging times - to highlight the importance of independent venues.”

