Anne-Marie, Dizzee Rascal and Olly Murs to headline virtual V Festival return

Virgin Media has announced V Festival will return for one weekend only for a special broadcast on ITV2.

The festival is set to air over three nights (August 23-21) hosted by Maya Jama and Joel Dommett, featuring headline live sets from Anne-Marie, Dizzee Rascal and Olly Murs.

Olly Murs, said: “V Festival holds a very special place in my heart (and liver), as not only did I used to go every year with my mates & camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back 4 times!

“Headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was definitely a career highlight of mine, as was jumping on stage with Madness to sing one of my favourite tracks of all time ‘It Must Be Love.’ I’ve had some pretty special memories at V, so to come and sing at Hylands Park was an easy YES. It’s great that ITV2 and Virgin Media are bringing V Festival into people’s living rooms, and I’m very glad to be a small part of that.’

Anne-Marie, said “I can’t wait to perform at Virgin Media’s V Festival. Although I won’t get to see all your lovely faces in person, I can’t wait to play for you all.”

Archive footage will also air as well as performances from rising artists which will all be filmed at the old location of V Festival, Hylands Park.

This will be the first V Festival following a three-year hiatus. Each one hour episode will feature interviews, food hacks, fashion tips and festival tricks for viewers to create their own festival at home.

“We are thrilled to announce that V Festival will be returning in 2020 – with a virtual twist! Festivals are a catalyst for connecting to each other, and they’re often social events as much as they are musical,” said executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media, Cilesta Van Doorn.

“Although we can’t flock to the fields physically this year, we’re so excited to enable people to stay connected not only to incredible live music, but to their friends and families online too.”

Head of ITV's Digital Channels, Paul Mortimer, added: “V Festival is a huge part of the UK’s festival history and the ITV2 team are so pleased to be able to play a part in bringing it back to the masses – for one year only.

“The star-studded line-up music fans have come to expect from V Festival will be bigger than ever. We’re dipping into the archives to showcase some throwback performances too, so people can reminisce on some of their favourites memories from past years.”