Annie Mac launches new clubbing experience 'for people who need sleep'

Annie Mac has announced 'Annie Mac Before Midnight', a clubbing experience for those who prefer to get a full night's sleep.

The SJM-promoted event takes place at London Islington Assembly on May 20, and will run between 7pm and midnight. Tickets will be on-sale at 9am on April 8.



Explaining the concept, Annie Mac said: “Here’s the lowdown. Nightclubbing is not designed for people who need sleep. So I’m shifting the time parameters forwards, and bringing you a fully authentic clubbing experience that starts at 7pm and ends at the strike of midnight.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about this," she continued. "I know there’s an appetite for it because I’ve had so many messages from you who’ve grown up with me and listened to me on the radio every Friday night, who adore the clubbing experience but don’t want to wait until 1am in the morning to see me play, who need to be sharp and useful at the weekends and just can’t afford sleepless nights.

“Before Midnight is a chance for me to play long DJ sets with all my favourite records, those ones that spark joy, and a chance for you to have all the fun, the euphoria and the wild abandon you need and still get a good night’s sleep."

Annie Mac stepped down from her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show last year.

Mac also plays Koko later this month.