Annie Mac unveils Lianne La Havas, The Murder Capital, Caroline Polachek & more for AMP London 2020

Lianne La Havas, The Murder Capital, Caroline Polachek, Avelino, The Magic Gang and more have been confirmed among the second wave of acts for AMP London 2020.

The event will run from Wednesday March 4 until Saturday March 7 across twenty-four shows in venues such as London’s Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington, Lafayette and more.

The live shows will be accompanied by a one-day conference at Camden House on Friday March 6, which have been curated by Annie Mac hand will feature discussions around the next generation of music industry figureheads.

New artists added to the line up are: Lianne La Havas, The Murder Capital, Avelino, The Magic Gang, Caroline Polachek, Rachel Chinouriri and Working Mens Club.

Among the first wave of bands to be confirmed were Joy Crookes, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Miraa May, Blossoms, The Big Moon, Cabbage and Inhaler.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday January 31.

You can see the current AMP London 2020 schedule below:

Wednesday March 4

Moth Club - Lianne La Havas, Rachel Chinouriri, Tayo Sound

100 Club - The Murder Capital, Working Men’s Club, Odd Morris

St Pancras Old Church – Caroline Polachek, Joseph Lawrence & The Garden

Oslo Hackney – The Big Moon, Talk Show, Drug Store Romeos (Sold Out)

Xoyo, Shoreditch – Miraa May, Benjiflow, Amaria

Bethnal Green Working Mens Club – Arlo Parks, Collard, Lucy Lu (Sold Out)

Thursday March 5

Underworld – Avelino, Knucks, Shaybo

Courtyard Theatre – The Magic Gang, Do Nothing, Lazarus Kane

Camden Assembly, Camden – Sam Tomkins, Ama, Finn Askew

Lafayette, Kings Cross – Blossoms, Cabbage, Katy J Pearson (Sold Out)

Shacklewell Arms, Dalston – Matt Maltese, Julia Bardo

Bussey Building, Peckham – Lava La Rue, Master Peace, Pinty

Friday March 6

Camden House – Amp London Conference

Printworks – Annie Mac + Guests

Oslo, Hackney – Joy Crookes, Tamera, Berwyn Du Bois (Sold Out)

Sebright Arms – The Snuts, Badgirl$, Lucia & The Best Boys (Sold Out)

Courtyard Theatre, Hoxton – Lola Young, Remi Wolf, Charlotte

Saturday March 7

Sebright Arms – Hamzaa, Tayla Parxx

The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch – Everyone You Know, Noisy, Bob Vylan (Sold Out)

The Lexington, King’s Cross – Inhaler, The Ninth Wave, Walt Disco (Sold Out)

Omeara, London Bridge – Beabadoobee, Oscar Lang (Sold Out)