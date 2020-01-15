Apollo World Touring and Westbrook plot multi-genre global concert series

Apollo World Touring and Westbrook have announced that they will co-produce World Tour, a new multi-genre event-series staged in multiple cities.

Each live event will feature international artists, local stars and DJs. Fans will be able to engage with the event globally through multiple platforms.

World Tour kicks off in Melbourne, Australia on March 14, 2020, alongside the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Robbie Williams will play an exclusive Australian performance as one of the headline artists, with other acts to be announced shortly.

After Melbourne, World Tour will call at Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami. The schedule of live events, complemented by multi-platform media elements, is designed make World Tour a year-round experience for audiences and brand partners.

Tera Hanks, president of Westbrook Inc, said: “On behalf of Will and Jada and the entire Westbrook Team, we’re so excited to partner with Apollo World Touring on this innovative event series. From the inception of World Tour, we’ve been excited with its potential as a global franchise to bring mind-blowing experiences and unparalleled access to fans and creators worldwide. We’re gathering some of the biggest names in music to celebrate cities around the world and the amazing creativity found there. We can’t wait for everyone to join us on the World Tour.”

Paul Morrison, chairman and co-founder of Apollo World Touring, said: “Will and the team at Westbrook are groundbreaking innovators and fantastic partners, channelling unrivalled global recognition with excellence on working with the best cutting-edge creative talent around the world. World Tour will feed global audiences hungry for great content – bringing the best in entertainment to provide a unique platform which will celebrate the best that our host cities have to offer.”

Becky Artmonsky, director and co-founder of Apollo World Touring, said: “We are so proud and excited to be launching World Tour. This provides the perfect platform to connect passionate music fans across the globe and spread a positive message in every city we visit. We are going to work with extraordinary talent, brands and cities to inspire people to be a part of creating a better future. We can’t wait to get started in Melbourne!”

Live music agent and promoter John Giddings is announced as World Tour’s global lead promoter.

Giddings said: “We are incredibly excited to develop World Tour as a cross-genre blend of music and progressive culture. World Tour promises to be nothing short of extraordinary and will deliver unique experiences both on location and online to the global fan community.”

The full talent lineup for all World Tour events taking place in 2020, alongside brand and broadcast partnerships.