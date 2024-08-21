Apple Music and The Warehouse Project to release spatial-audio DJ sets

Apple Music and The Warehouse Project have announced a new initiative to capture DJ sets in Spatial Audio. The world-leading club series based in Manchester is one of a few handpicked venues globally offering the opportunity for dance fans to listen to club night sets exclusively on Apple Music.

DJ sets from some of the leading names in electronic music playing at its WHP24 series this year will be recorded using a fixed immersive audio installation and then mixed in the format to launch on Apple Music. Artists playing Manchester’s Depot Mayfield this autumn include Overmono, Nia Archives, Patrick Topping, Black Coffee, Disclosure, Loyle Carner, with shows including Repercussion, Welcome To The Warehouse, Boiler Room and Haçienda.

A selection of sets captured from last year are also available to hear on Apple Music now, including Skream, Bakey, Chloé Robinson, Izzy Bossy, Yung Singh, and DJ Flight and Strategy – all recorded as part of the 2023 Up Ya Archives night hosted by British artist and producer Nia Archives. An additional set of mixes from the 2023 club nights released in stereo include sets by artists Gorgon City, Ben UFO, Krysko, Manara and Jim Bane.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with The Warehouse Project this year,” said Stephen Campbell, global head of dance, electronic & DJ mixes at Apple Music. “Spatial Audio DJ Mixes on Apple Music allow the listener to feel the energy and vibe of the dancefloor from wherever you are, creating a truly unique experience. We believe they are the future of live content offering a whole new world of sound.”

Sam Kandel, co-founder of The Warehouse Project, added: “Working with Apple Music to capture our DJ sets in Spatial Audio is an exciting opportunity for our team at The Warehouse Project. This technology allows us to share the unique energy and atmosphere of our events with fans all around the world, bringing them as close as possible to the real experience.”