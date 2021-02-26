Apple Music launches Behind The Songs hub to celebrate songwriters

Apple Music has launched Behind The Songs, a home on the streaming platform to highlight and celebrate songwriters, producers and session musicians.

The portal will allow songwriters and publishers to participate in regularly updated editorial features and promotions with Apple Music.

It will also feature Apple Music original video content, including Lyrics To Live By and The Stories Behind The Songs, featuring artist-writers including Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Tones And I, Sam Smith, and more.

Behind The Songs also highlights creators through Apple Music's playlist brands Songbook and Behind The Boards.

Spotify recently launched its Noteable platform as a hub for songwriters.

Behind The Songs will be fully searchable in Apple Music. It will appear for any subscriber searching for “Songwriter” or “Songwriters”.

Apple Music radio shows including Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning will also support the songwriting community.

“Apple Music has, above all, continued to invest deeply in the songwriting community and its various components, and Behind The Songs is a new place we can call home,” said Nile Rodgers. “I’ve loved bringing the stories of today’s most inspiring songwriters to life on my Deep Hidden Meaning radio show, and Apple Music been able to spotlight the best of what’s next with their resolute support of The Ivors Academy and the Rising Star Award.”

Behind the Songs is also the base for Apple Music’s partnership with the Ivors Academy, including the Rising Star Award With Apple Music at The Ivors.