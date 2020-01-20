Arena Birmingham renamed Utilita Arena Birmingham

Arena Birmingham is to be renamed Utilita Arena Birmingham as a part of a new naming rights partnership.

The venue will take up its new name on April 15 and continues Utilita's growing presence in the UK live events market. The energy supplier has previously partnered with a number of major music festivals including Parklife, Trnsmt, Creamfields, V Festival, Bestival and Camp Bestival – as well as Newcastle Arena (now Utilita Arena Newcastle).

Utilita’s customers will receive exclusive access to pre-sale tickets at the 15,800-capacity venue, as well as VIP experiences and exclusive ticket offers. Upcoming shows include The 1975, Jonas Brothers and Stereophonics. The company will also use the arena’s pre-show entertainment areas to get audiences thinking about their energy usage as part of its new #EnergyHigh5 campaign.

NEC Group CEO Paul Thandi CBE DL said: “Within our venues we’re working hard to have optimum energy usage, and we consider the new Utilita partnership to be an extension of the NEC Group’s award-winning environmental and sustainability commitments.

"The best partners are those who can add value to our visitors, and we’re looking forward to working with Utilita to get our audiences thinking about their environmental footprint.”

As part of the deal, Utilita will also become a partner of the NEC Group’s other flagship arena, Resorts World Arena, situated on the NEC campus just outside Birmingham City Centre.