Artist First branches out into live music, acquires stake in Colorsound Agency

Italian distribution company and record label Artist First has announced they have invested in renowned live booking agency Colorsound.

Founded 40 years ago, Colorsound represents a roster of high profile Italian artists, including Ornella Vanoni, Le Vibrazioni, Patty Pravo, Roby Facchinetti and Riccardo Fogli .

An official press release stated that this is Artist First’s “first major investment in the live music sector and signals its intention to continue building a full service offering for both its domestic and international clients.”

The news follows the recent purchase of digital agency Officine Orange and the launch of its own studio complex.

Speaking about the deal, founder Claudio Ferrante said: “Live music is the keystone of our industry and remains a hugely important part of how artists engage with audiences and vice versa. Although life has been extremely hard for this sector during the last year or so we forsee a boom in live concerts in the near future and are confident this sector will bounce back stronger than ever. Colorsound are one of the most revered live music booking agencies in Italy and when the chance to make a significant investment into their business and bring them closer to the A1 family we jumped at the chance. It is important to us that we offer a full service to our clients and this is another step towards being able to add even more value to our existing offering.”

Founded in 2009, Artist First has 50 employees in Milan and also has offices in London, overseen by Charlie Rapino. The company works with artists such as Italian superstars Andrea Boccelli and Gazzelle alongside a number of successful international acts.

Artist First also distributes a wide range of labels including Carosello. The parent company of Artist First, A1 Entertainment Spa, also has a significant shareholding in 432 Srl.