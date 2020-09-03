ASM Global announces changes to European senior management team

Venue giant ASM Global has announced changes to the senior management team in its European division.

Marie Linqvist (pictured), currently general manager and VP for the Stockholm business in Sweden, will move to the company's European headquarters in Manchester to become SVP, with responsibility for operational oversight across ASM's European venue portfolio.

In addition, Andreas Sand, currently Stockholm CFO and commercial director, will move to become the new Stockholm general manager and VP.

Our European team is already high calibre and with Marie's appointment this takes our capability to even higher levels John Sharkey, ASM Global

ASM Global president/CEO Bob Newman said: “We are truly excited and fortunate to have Marie, who holds an amazing track record of success and business calibre to further support placing ASM Global at the front of best practice in Europe, as we have elsewhere across the world. Andreas Sand has been key to our growth across all areas in Sweden and will use his proven talent, experience and knowledge to build on our track record of success and take the region’s business to even greater levels of achievements.”

John Sharkey, EVP for Europe, said: “Whilst Marie will not become a stranger to the Scandinavian market, her experience and business acumen will be invaluable in supporting our venue businesses and help build the new world for sports, entertainment and convention business success as part of a resource and skillset in a way that only ASM Global can deliver.

"Our European team is already high calibre and with Marie’s appointment this takes our capability to even higher levels – it is truly a fabulous appointment. She is leaving the Stockholm business in great shape but in equally capable hands with Andreas who is ready for this move; he will be a great successor to Marie and excellent leader of the team in Sweden.”

Formed following a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019, ASM operates a portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, performing arts centres, theatres and other venues across five continents including Manchester Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds and SSE Arena, Wembley.