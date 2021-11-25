ASM Global expands in Asia Pacific region

ASM Global is increasing its footprint in the Asia Pacific region with the announcement of new regional headquarters in Singapore and plans to grow its overall operations in the region.

ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension said: “We believe that this part of the world is ready for a phase of robust growth, and we’re investing in personnel and plans to ensure we’re at the forefront of a significant growth curve.”

ASM Global APAC chairman and chief executive Harvey Lister highlighted developments including ASM’s under-construction Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, and six future arenas confirmed to be managed by ASM Global in the region.

ASM Global Singapore will have a joint leadership team comprising two long-term industry specialists: EVP operations Paul Sergeant, a veteran 30-year venue management industry leader who has been with ASM Global for three years, and Ed Sanderson as EVP of venue development. Sanderson has 20 years of commercial and operational experience in venues and facilities across Asia, most recently with Populous.

The two execs are expected to take up their roles in Singapore by the end of the year.

"This is an exciting development and reinforcement of the importance of this region to our organisation and the expansion of our regionally based business activities,” Lister said. “Having our ASM Global APAC industry professionals like Paul and Ed on the ground will bring a wealth of local knowledge and experience to our operations.”