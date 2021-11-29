ASM Global expands UK programming team

ASM Global has made two appointments to its programming department.

The event producer, venue management and event strategy company has announced that it has hired Tom Saunders as programming manager, and Katie Morgan as programming assistant.

They will work alongside James Harrison, programming director, and Dave Hough, programming manager, as part of a new central programming team, responsible for live entertainment and sports content across ASM Global’s UK venues – AO Arena Manchester, Bonus Arena Hull, First Direct Arena Leeds, The SSE Arena, Wembley, Utilita Arena Newcastle, and the York Barbican, as well as supporting Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

James Harrison said: “I’m delighted that Tom and Katie have joined our team, bringing expertise, insight and energy to the company, as our venues return to doing what they do best. We have a proposition that’s unique in the UK, with venues spanning the length and breadth of the country. This department offers a single point of contact for promoters, producers and partners to help route their tours across our portfolio of venues, with a combined capacity of over 70,000 tickets on any given night.”

John Boyle, EVP of content for ASM Global, said: “Our goal at ASM Global is to bring the greatest entertainment and sporting experiences to our venues around the world. Our network of iconic venues in the UK is something we are particularly proud of. With Tom and Katie joining our already exceptional programming team of James and Dave, we can ensure that our commitment to content excellence in the UK is fully delivered. We wholeheartedly welcome Tom and Katie to our ASM Global Content team.”

John Sharkey, EVP, ASM Global Europe, said: “Looking after our clients and dealing with the complexity of the portfolio calendar has never been more important and we’re delighted that Tom and Katie are coming on board - it’s fantastic to be in such a strong position to look after our clients in the best way possible!”

PHOTO: (L-R) James Harrison, Katie Morgan, Dave Hough, Tom Saunders